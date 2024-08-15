WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistan's green crescent-and-star was unfurled at a simple ceremony held at the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Wednesday to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Charge d’Affaires Dr. Fareha Bugti hoisted the Pakistani flag at the Embassy's courtyard as the national anthem was struck up.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of members from the Pakistani community.

Special messages of President Asif Ali Zardari and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.

In their messages, both leaders paid homage to the immense sacrifices made by the nation's forefathers and the heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country.

Dr. Fareha Bugti along with the officers of the Embassy and other guests cut the cake to mark the Independence Day.

