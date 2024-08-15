Open Menu

Pakistan's Flag Hoisted At The Pakistani Embassy In Washington To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan's flag hoisted at the Pakistani embassy in Washington to mark Independence Day

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistan's green crescent-and-star was unfurled at a simple ceremony held at the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Wednesday to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Charge d’Affaires Dr. Fareha Bugti hoisted the Pakistani flag at the Embassy's courtyard as the national anthem was struck up.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of members from the Pakistani community.

Special messages of President Asif Ali Zardari and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.

In their messages, both leaders paid homage to the immense sacrifices made by the nation's forefathers and the heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country.

Dr. Fareha Bugti along with the officers of the Embassy and other guests cut the cake to mark the Independence Day.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Washington Independence From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

9 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

9 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

9 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

9 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

9 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

9 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From World