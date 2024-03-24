Open Menu

Pakistan's Green Crescent-and-star Hoisted At Embassy To Mark 'Pakistan Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington D.C. Saturday to mark the 84th 'Pakistan Day'.

At a simple ceremony, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, raised the national flag, as the national anthem was played.

Messages of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion.

Deputy Chief of the Mission Naveed Safdar Bukhari conveyed the greetings of the President urging the nation to participate in the nation-building process, embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's message, read out by Ambassador Masood Khan, underscored the importance of renewing the firm resolve to follow the footsteps of founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress, and stability.

Earlier, the embassy organized a gathering of dignitaries, including members from the diplomatic and defence corps, notables from the Pakistani community, and representatives from the media to honour the spirit of Pakistan Day.

