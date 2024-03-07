(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal Thursday said the founding fathers articulated a remarkable vision for Pakistan, that transcended mere words and encapsulated the collective aspirations of millions, setting the foundation for the birth of the beloved homeland.

The National Day Reception of Pakistan was hosted by Dr. Mohammad Faisal, at Pakistan House. Owen Jenkins, the Interim Director General for Indo-Pacific, middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) represented the UK Government as the Chief Guest at the ceremony. British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Pakistan James Daly MP, British Parliamentarians; diplomats; senior civil and military representatives; mayors; councillors; eminent members of the Pakistani community; and British friends of Pakistan were among the 500 plus guests.

The National Day reception was held in advance (23rd March) due to the date falling in the holy month of Ramazan.

While paying glowing tributes to our elders who led the struggle for Pakistan, the High Commissioner said, “Our Founding Fathers articulated a remarkable vision for Pakistan, that transcended mere words; it encapsulated the collective aspirations of millions, setting the foundations for the birth of our beloved homeland.”

Dr. Mohammad Faisal added that a newly elected government had taken charge in Pakistan, heralding a pivotal advancement in Pakistan’s democratic journey. With a profound understanding of the challenges that lay ahead, the elected leadership was firmly resolved to achieve prosperity, stability and inclusiveness. Pakistan looked to the future with renewed optimism and determination.

He especially referred to the announcement by the prime minister in his address to the Parliament that Pakistan would strive to get the G20 membership before the end of this decade. He emphasized that Pakistan had turned the corner.

Appreciating the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, the High Commissioner stated that they stood out for their extraordinary accomplishments and immense contributions in politics, healthcare, arts, sciences, business and education. British Pakistanis were a beacon of perseverance, dedication and unyielding vigour, epitomizing the essence of our homeland.

The High Commissioner also stated that the Pakistan - UK bond was reinforced by the over 1.6 million members of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, acting as a living bridge between our two nations, fostering cultural exchange and enhancing bilateral ties. Both nations were mutually committed to advancing and elevating the relationship to a higher level.

In his remarks, Owen Jenkins conveyed best wishes to the people of Pakistan and the newly elected government on behalf of the British Government. He lauded Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of one nation, one Pakistan with equal opportunities for all. Appreciating the positive influence of British Pakistanis, he said the diaspora, particularly women, made Pakistan-UK relations very special and Pakistan’s National day was to celebrate those bilateral ties.

A cake-cutting ceremony and a cultural show were also held on this occasion. Sumptuous traditional Pakistani cuisine was served to the guests. The event was widely appreciated by all the guests, especially by the Pakistani diaspora, present in large numbers, to celebrate the occasion.