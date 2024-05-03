Open Menu

Pakistan's Historic Lunar Mission (ICUBE-Q) Launched From Hainan, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) launched from Hainan, China

WENCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on board China's Chang'e 6 from Hainan, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, Prof. Qamar Ul islam of Institute of Space Technology (ICT) and other senior officials witnessed the launch.

While congratulating nation on this historic achievement, Ambassador Hashmi said that the launch signifies yet another milestone and a good example of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation in space exploration and research.

Prof Qamar Ul Islam informed that the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China's Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan's national space agency SUPARCO.

ICUBE-Q orbiter carries two optical cameras to image the lunar surface. Following successful qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q was integrated with the Chang'e 6 mission. Chang'e 6 is the sixth in a series of China's lunar exploration missions, he added.

Chang'e 6, China's Lunar Mission will touch down on the Moon's far side to collect samples from the surface and return to Earth for research.

The mission holds significance for Pakistan as it also took a Pakistan CubeSat Satellite iCube-Q, developed by IST.

According to IST, CubeSats are miniature satellites typically characterized by their small size and standardized design. They are constructed in a cubic shape, consisting of modular components that adhere to specific size constraints.

These satellites often weigh no more than a few kilograms and are deployed in space for various purposes.

The Primary purpose of cubesats is to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration.

These satellites are utilized for a wide range of missions, including Earth observations, remote sensing, atmospheric research, communications, astronomy, and technology demonstration.

Due to their compact size and relatively low cost compared to traditional satellites, CubeSats offer opportunities for universities, research institutions, and commercial entities to participate in space missions and gather valuable data for scientific advancement and innovation.

They serve as platforms for testing new technologies and concepts, enabling access to space for a broader range of users and promoting collaboration within the space community.

