EGYPT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A special aircraft carrying 81 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from Pakistan for the brotherly people of Palestine in Gaza arrived at El-Arish International airport on Friday.

Pakistan's Ambassdor to Egypt Sajid Bilal handed over the aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for its onward delivery to Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

El-Arish airport is located 40 kilometers from Gaza. The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine at this critical juncture and would continue to provide them with the necessary relief assistance.