MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has repeatedly criticized India for its actions regarding Kashmir, told The New York Times newspaper that he no longer saw the point of engaging in dialogue with New Delhi.

"There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement. There is nothing more that we can do," Khan said.

In an interview with the newspaper, the Pakistani prime minister complained about India repeatedly turning away his appeals for communication both before and after the August 5 decision on Jammu and Kashmir's status.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the state by Article 370 of the Indian constitution. Under a new Federal government initiative, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan has condemned India's move, with Khan comparing it to Nazi ideology.