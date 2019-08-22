UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Khan Says No Longer Seeking Dialogue With India Amid Standoff Over Kashmir

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:24 PM

Pakistan's Khan Says No Longer Seeking Dialogue With India Amid Standoff Over Kashmir

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has repeatedly criticized India for its actions regarding Kashmir, told The New York Times newspaper that he no longer saw the point of engaging in dialogue with New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has repeatedly criticized India for its actions regarding Kashmir, told The New York Times newspaper that he no longer saw the point of engaging in dialogue with New Delhi.

"There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement. There is nothing more that we can do," Khan said.

In an interview with the newspaper, the Pakistani prime minister complained about India repeatedly turning away his appeals for communication both before and after the August 5 decision on Jammu and Kashmir's status.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the state by Article 370 of the Indian constitution. Under a new Federal government initiative, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan has condemned India's move, with Khan comparing it to Nazi ideology.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Jammu New Delhi New York August All Government

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

1 minute ago

Microplastics pose low risk to health

5 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to repatriate j ..

7 seconds ago

Sindh University prohibits entrance to bike-riders ..

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Police recovers body in Nushki

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.