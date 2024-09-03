Pakistan’s meat exports to China surpass $2.6 mln in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan’s meat exports to China have surpassed the US$2.6 million mark from January to July 2024, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

This notable achievement underscores the growing demand for Pakistani meat products in the Chinese market, further solidifying Pakistan's position as a key exporter of quality meat.

Owais Mir, Chairman of the DEA Group and a leading meat exporter, highlighted that boiled beef has been the Primary export item driving this growth. "The surge in popularity of Pakistani boiled beef among Chinese consumers is due to its exceptional quality and competitive pricing, making it an attractive option for importers in China," he said.

Mir emphasized that this development reflected the concerted efforts by both Pakistan and China to further strengthen their economic ties. “This growth in meat trade is a testament to the collaborative initiatives by both governments to explore new avenues of cooperation,” he remarked while speaking to China Economic Net. "We anticipate continued growth in this sector, further enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries.

"

Chaudhary Javed Saleem, a prominent figure in the meat and agriculture products industry, expressed optimism about the sustained positive trend in meat exports. He noted that both governments are committed to further strengthening economic ties and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the agricultural sector.

The successful expansion of Pakistan's meat exports to China highlights the country’s dedication to diversifying its export portfolio and increasing its global competitiveness. Pakistan’s boiled meat exports to China during the first seven months of 2024 amounted to 540 tons, valued at $2.607 million. Mongolia and Pakistan are currently the top exporters of boiled meat to China, with Mongolia exporting 1,640 tons in the same period.

It is noteworthy that the GACC allowed Pakistani companies to export boiled meat to China last year, and to date, three Pakistani companies have been registered with the GACC for this purpose. The continued rise in meat exports is expected to bolster Pakistan’s economy and contribute to the deepening economic ties between Pakistan and China.