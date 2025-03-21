Pakistan's New Delhi High Commission Hosts National Day Reception
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 10:50 AM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi hosted the National Day of Pakistan reception to mark the commemoration of the Lahore resolution and display the country's cultural colours and cuisine.
The grand event was attended by a large number of guests including political figures, diplomats, businessmen, representatives of media and members of the civil society.
The guests were received by the Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich at the lawns of Chancery.
Speaking on the occasion, the Charge d’Affaires underscored that the momentous Lahore resolution of 23rd March 1940, served as a beacon of hope for the Muslims of the subcontinent and culminated in the genesis of the Pakistan Movement.
He said that the creation of Pakistan was fulfilment of a peaceful and democratic struggle under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said that Pakistan has made significant strides in the Quaid’s vision of a modern, progressive Islamic welfare state.
Today, our enterprising youth, vibrant civil society and free media put wind in the sails of the nation’s ambition to march forward, he added.
Warraich said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was founded on the abiding ideal of fostering global peace and security and collective wellbeing and international cooperation.
He stressed that Pakistan had consistently endeavoured friendly relations with other states based on the principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. This edifying approach has also guided our quest to seek peaceful relations with India, he noted.
“South Asia, our shared home, should march forward with stable peace, equal security and shared prosperity”, Warraich underlined.
To this end, he emphasized the need for a constructive spirit that prioritizes collaborative efforts towards common solutions and do not seek to impose forced outcomes. “The path of diplomacy remains more imperative than ever”, he stressed.
Noting that the event coincided with the joyous festival of Nauroze, he said that since times immemorial, the advent of spring has served as a harbinger of hope, renewal, and rejuvenation.
“A new dawn in Pakistan-India relations can emerge by enhancing mutual understanding, addressing shared concerns and resolving longstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir”, he remarked.
The event featured dazzling colours of Pakistan – iconic images capturing enchanting landscapes and exquisite artwork by noted artists depicting Pakistan's rich culture and heritage. Traditional Pakistani cuisine known for its delectable taste was served to the distinguished guests.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism
Groom murdered just three days after wedding
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's New Delhi high commission hosts National Day reception6 minutes ago
-
Groundbreaking IOC chief Coventry confronts global intrigue and Trump35 minutes ago
-
Panama stun 'painful' USA to reach Nations League final36 minutes ago
-
Trump signs order to 'eliminate' US Education Department36 minutes ago
-
Spain grab late leveller against Dutch in Nations League, Croatia down France36 minutes ago
-
World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, says UN46 minutes ago
-
London's Heathrow airport closed after fire causes major power cut46 minutes ago
-
N. Korea's Kim oversees test of latest anti-aircraft missile system: state media56 minutes ago
-
Vinicius fires stoppage time winner for Brazil56 minutes ago
-
Greenpeace $660mn damages ruling shocks global NGOs56 minutes ago
-
N. Korea's Kim oversees test of latest anti-aircraft missile system: state media56 minutes ago
-
Gauff and Sabalenka advance in Miami but Rybakina falls56 minutes ago