WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's new Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, began his contacts with US lawmakers with a telephonic conversation with Congressman Tom Suozzi, a leading member of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus on Tuesday, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

It said they discussed Pakistan-US relations as further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Congressman Suozzi congratulated Ambassador Sheikh on assuming his new duties here.

On his part, the Pakistani envoy underscored the importance of Pakistan-US relations to both the countries and the region.

According to the press release, Ambassador Sheikh spoke of the "positive trajectory" in the bilateral partnership, saying, "We are determined to fully utilize this spirit of goodwill and friendship for further strengthening of multifaceted relations, especially economic ties".

The Ambassador thanked Congressman Suozzi for his goodwill and felicitation message on the occasion of Independence Day

Congressman Suozzi appreciated the Pakistani community for their contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-US relations and their services to the country.

During the conversation, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-US relations, working together to promote people-to-people ties, and mobilizing and strengthening the Pakistani caucus in the US Congress.

