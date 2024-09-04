Pakistan's New Envoy Rizwan Sheikh Holds Phone Discussion With Key US Lawmaker
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 09:20 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's new Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, began his contacts with US lawmakers with a telephonic conversation with Congressman Tom Suozzi, a leading member of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus on Tuesday, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.
It said they discussed Pakistan-US relations as further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Congressman Suozzi congratulated Ambassador Sheikh on assuming his new duties here.
On his part, the Pakistani envoy underscored the importance of Pakistan-US relations to both the countries and the region.
According to the press release, Ambassador Sheikh spoke of the "positive trajectory" in the bilateral partnership, saying, "We are determined to fully utilize this spirit of goodwill and friendship for further strengthening of multifaceted relations, especially economic ties".
The Ambassador thanked Congressman Suozzi for his goodwill and felicitation message on the occasion of Independence Day
Congressman Suozzi appreciated the Pakistani community for their contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-US relations and their services to the country.
During the conversation, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-US relations, working together to promote people-to-people ties, and mobilizing and strengthening the Pakistani caucus in the US Congress.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
WHO issues global guidelines to tackle antibiotic pollution from manufacturing31 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children: WHO31 minutes ago
-
Changed 'forever': Morocco slowly rebuilds a year after quake31 minutes ago
-
Fritz stuns Zverev to reach US Open semi-finals51 minutes ago
-
DR Congo jail break attempt leaves 129 dead1 hour ago
-
Oil prices, stocks slump on growth worries1 hour ago
-
Japan's Nikkei plunges 3% after Wall Street drop1 hour ago
-
Fritz, Navarro into US Open semi-finals as home hopes soar1 hour ago
-
Coal generates less than 50% of Australian electricity for first time1 hour ago
-
Several Ukrainian ministers resign as ruling party signals major reshuffle7 hours ago
-
At least 81 killed in Nigeria in suspected Boko Haram attack: officials7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children: WHO9 hours ago