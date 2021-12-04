UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's New York Consulate Expands Online Services For Expatriates

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

Pakistan's New York consulate expands online services for expatriates

Pakistan's Consulate General in New York has digitalized its operations and is delivering a range of services to overseas Pakistanis that do not require them to visit its offices, a senior Pakistani diplomat has said

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Consulate General in New York has digitalized its operations and is delivering a range of services to overseas Pakistanis that do not require them to visit its offices, a senior Pakistani diplomat has said.

Consul General Ayesha Ali told a press conference on Friday that overseas Pakistanis can now obtain online -- Power of Attorney, Passport, visa and NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) -- from the comfort of their homes.

They can also access the Punjab record system and operate Roshan Digital Accounts, as well as make use of the portals of the prime minister and the foreign minister to enter their comments or raise their problems.

Another way to keep the expatriates informed of developments or to resolve their problems was "khuli katcheries" that the consul general said she has been holding with great of success.

While the coronavirus lockdowns adversely affected countries around the world, Ayesha Ali said the situation helped accelerate the digitalization process so as to maintain critical service remotely.

She said that bolstering of facilities for the overseas Pakistanis is in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who regards them as the country's "biggest asset".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Punjab Visit New York Visa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

13 main accused among 118 arrested in Sialkot inci ..

13 main accused among 118 arrested in Sialkot incident: Hasaan

5 minutes ago
 Merkel urges Germans to get vaccinated in final po ..

Merkel urges Germans to get vaccinated in final podcast

6 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Afri ..

Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Africa Summit, BRICS - Kremlin

13 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

Babar Azam steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan receive US$3 bln Saudi deposit: Tarin

Pakistan receive US$3 bln Saudi deposit: Tarin

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.