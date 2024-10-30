(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada on Wednesday observed Kashmir Black Day to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947.

A number of activities were held by the High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulate Generals in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

A photo exhibition and screening of a documentary on the human rights violations in the IIOJK were arranged in the high commission which was attended by Canadians of Pakistan origin and supporters of the Kashmir cause.

The messages of solidarity from the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

In his remarks, Acting High Commissioner Faisal Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle against oppression and human rights violations committed by Indian forces.

He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to advocate for the Kashmir cause at all international fora, including the United Nations, urging the international community to play its role in ending the decades-long illegal occupation and atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India had stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris to determine their own destiny. Over the last seventy-seven years, India has not only reneged on its obligations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but has shown disregard to multilateralism by backtracking on the UNSC resolutions, he added.

The acting high commissioner said that contrary to Indian claims, Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute that has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades. Kashmir Black Day is, therefore, a somber reminder of the urgency to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Faisal Kakar added.

The Consuls General Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver arranged various events, including a seminar and sharing of aide memoire on the human rights situation in IIOJK.