Pakistan's Ottawa Mission Holds Seminar, Photo Exhibition To Mark Kashmir Black Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The High Commission of Pakistan in Canada on Wednesday observed Kashmir Black Day to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947.
A number of activities were held by the High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulate Generals in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
A photo exhibition and screening of a documentary on the human rights violations in the IIOJK were arranged in the high commission which was attended by Canadians of Pakistan origin and supporters of the Kashmir cause.
The messages of solidarity from the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.
In his remarks, Acting High Commissioner Faisal Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle against oppression and human rights violations committed by Indian forces.
He emphasized that Pakistan would continue to advocate for the Kashmir cause at all international fora, including the United Nations, urging the international community to play its role in ending the decades-long illegal occupation and atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that India had stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris to determine their own destiny. Over the last seventy-seven years, India has not only reneged on its obligations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but has shown disregard to multilateralism by backtracking on the UNSC resolutions, he added.
The acting high commissioner said that contrary to Indian claims, Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute that has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades. Kashmir Black Day is, therefore, a somber reminder of the urgency to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Faisal Kakar added.
The Consuls General Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver arranged various events, including a seminar and sharing of aide memoire on the human rights situation in IIOJK.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From World
-
'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 502 minutes ago
-
Three-person crew blasts off for China's Tiangong space station42 minutes ago
-
Industrial slump leaves Germany on brink of recession52 minutes ago
-
Red Bulls gore champions Crew in MLS playoffs52 minutes ago
-
Presidential vote to test Michigan's appetite for EVs1 hour ago
-
Beijing files WTO complaint over EU's new taxes on Chinese EVs1 hour ago
-
China's second-generation factory owners go digital to combat challenges1 hour ago
-
'Wiped off the face of the Earth': How Russia erased a Ukrainian city1 hour ago
-
China says does not 'agree with or accept' extra EU tariffs on EVs1 hour ago
-
In US swing state Wisconsin, potential Green vote irks Democrats1 hour ago
-
Ethiopia's Tigray hospitals struggle to recover from war1 hour ago
-
Rumble in the Jungle remembered after 50 years2 hours ago