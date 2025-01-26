Open Menu

Pakistan's Pavilion At New York's Huge Tourism Show Captivates Visitors

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 09:30 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) New York's famed 'Travel and Adventure Show' kicked off Saturday in which a record number of 170 countries, including Pakistan, are exhibiting their tourism potential and culture as well as diverse offerings.

Billed as "America's Favourite travel Show Series", the two-day event is taking place at the sprawling Javits Center with hundreds of exhibitors and dozens of informative sessions and workshops – a one-stop shop to explore manyy destinations under one roof.

Pakistan made a strong presence at the two-day show, with its impressive pavilion receiving the award for 'Best Partner Pavilion at the Travel & Adventure Show 2025'.

The Pakistan pavilion, under the banner of the national tourism brand 'Salam Pakistan', was set up by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York.

A total of 13 Pakistani companies, provincial tourism departments, and PTDC have set up their booths at the pavilion, which was visited by a large number of people on the first day of the show, expressing keen interest in mountaineering, adventure tourism, and religious tourism.

The Pakistan Pavilion was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, in the presence of Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States,

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, the Minister for Tourism and Law of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad, and the Minister for Planning & Development of Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, the Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, and the Trade & Investment Counsellor in New York, Adnan Mahmood Awan.

The award-winning Pakistan Pavilion showcased the country's breathtaking destinations, rich cultural heritage, and a wide range of tourism services.

Renowned as one of the world's largest and most influential tourism exhibitions, the Travel & Adventure Show serves as a platform for tourism organizations to connect, collaborate, and showcase their unique offerings to a global audience.

