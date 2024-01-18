- Home
Pakistan’s Plan To Buy Chinese FC-31 Stealth Fighter Jets ‘win-win’ Cooperation: Chinese Military Expert
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s plan to procure FC-31 stealth fighter jets from China will not only significantly enhance the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s capabilities, but also open up the international market for the Chinese aircraft, marking a win-win cooperation, Chinese military expert said.
The FC-31 has strong comprehensive air combat capabilities, including its stealth advantages that allow it to spot opponents first and launch surprise attacks, Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military expert, told the Global Times.
The aircraft has outstanding situational awareness and can carry a wide selection of munitions, including not only air-to-air missiles but also precision bombs as well as air-to-ground and air-to-surface missiles, Wei said.
The PAF has long been using weapons and equipment procured from China, including J-10C medium fighter jets, JF-17 light fighter jets, HQ-9BE long-range surface-to-air missile systems, HQ-16FE mid-to-long-range surface-to-air missile systems and the YLC-8E anti-stealth 3D surveillance radar systems.
Pakistan will have no difficulties integrating the FC-31 into its combat systems, and the stealth aircraft will in return significantly enhance its military capabilities by a generation, experts said.
The FC-31 will allow the PAF to enjoy a generational gap over its rivals with fast delivery, while Pakistan’s main rival will not likely get stealth fighter jets anytime soon, Wei said.
The purchase plan will also benefit China, Wei said, noting that if Pakistan finalizes the deal, other countries, particularly those from the middle East, could also follow.
In potential joint exercises with other countries, the Pakistan Air Force could display the capabilities of the FC-31, and more potential customers will get to know how competitive the Chinese aircraft is, Wei said.
Independently developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the FC-31 is a single-seat, twin-engine, medium stealth fighter jet that analysts said is comparable with, if not superior to, the US’ F-35.
