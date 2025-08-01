Pakistan’s salt exports to China up by 33% in H1 2025

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 10:19 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s salt exports to China surged by 33% during the first half of 2025, reflecting deepening trade ties between the two countries.

According to official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), Pakistan exported $3.74 million worth of industrial salt to China from January to June 2025, up from $2.84 million in the same period last year. The export volume reached 23.94 million kilograms, with an average unit price of $0.15 per kg.

When including all categories—edible, industrial, and other types—Pakistan’s total salt exports to China stood at $3.93 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $2.95 million in the same period of 2024, marking an overall increase of 33%.

This growth in salt trade is part of a broader trend in Pakistan-China bilateral commerce.

From January to June 2025, Pakistan’s total exports to China reached $1.248 billion. Major export items included copper, cotton yarn, seafood, sesame seed, zinc ores, iron ores and concentrates (including roasted iron pyrites), as well as rice, according to CEN on Friday.

Muhammad Zeeshan, a Pakistani salt trader, attributed the steady rise in exports to improved logistics, favorable market access under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), and increasing Chinese demand for Pakistani pink salt, particularly for industrial applications and as raw material.

He added that the growth in salt exports highlights the diversification of Pakistan’s export portfolio and indicates a positive trajectory for future bilateral trade cooperation, particularly in the field of salt.

APP/asg

