Pakistan's Satellite Project Highlights High Level Pak-China Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Pakistan's multi-functional communication satellite project is an important manifestation of China-Pakistan all weather strategic cooperative partnership, highlighting the high level of cooperation between the two countries,

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Friday.

On the evening of May 30, the Pakistan multi-functional communication satellite was carried by a Long March rocket and successfully launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

China expresses its sincere congratulations on this, she said in a written reply in response to a question asked by APP. The spokesperson said that the Chinese side is willing to work with the Pakistani side to take the important consensus of the two leaders as the guide, solidly promote practical cooperation in various fields including space, accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era, benefiting

the two countries and the people of both sides.

It may be mentioned here that China successfully launched the multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan using a Long March-3B rocket, with the launch taking place at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Thursday evening. The satellite has entered its planned orbit.The launch was the 524th mission of the Long March rocket series.

