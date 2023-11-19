Open Menu

Pakistan’s Serene Airlines Inaugural Flight Arrives In Beijing, China

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Pakistan’s Serene Airlines inaugural flight arrives in Beijing, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Pakistan’s private Serene Airlines started its operation for China with its inaugural flight arriving at the Daxing International Airport Beijing on Sunday.

The flight originated from Karachi while stopping in Islamabad and then left for Daxing airport in Beijing. The maiden flight was received amidst a warm welcome ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Caretaker Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan described the commencement of this flight operation as another milestone in advancing China-Pakistan relations through connectivity, travel and tourism.

It also signified Pakistan’s commitment to providing seamless travel facilities to the people of the two nations and fostering strong people-to-people ties.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the launching of airline services by the private sector will not only strengthen the air bridge between Pakistan and China but also boost investment, trade, travel and tourism.

The new route is poised to facilitate increased business, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations, he added.

He noted that in addition to bolstering economic ties, increasing air connectivity aims to contribute to the growth of the tourism sector as well.

As part of the launch celebration, Serene Airlines hosted a ceremonial event at Beijing Daxin Airport, attended by government officials, diplomats and representatives from the aviation industry of China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Head of Serene Air’s Beijing representative office, Zeng Qiang said that the inauguration of the new China-Pakistan international route signifies the growing friendship between our two countries. We are optimistic about increased Pak-China collaboration in the aviation sector.”

He also highlighted the recent signing of a General Sales Agent (GSA) joint venture agreement between Serene Air and Joyu Group Air, a prominent conglomerate in China’s tourism and technology sector.

This partnership plays a crucial role in the marketing and sale of the newly launched route.

By harnessing the industry chain capabilities and resource advantages of both companies, this collaboration aims to provide global travelers with a diverse range of products and high-quality services, he added.

The airline will operate twice a week, symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Exchange Business China Sale Beijing Sunday Event From Government Agreement Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

6 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

21 hours ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

23 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

24 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From World