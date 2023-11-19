Pakistan’s Serene Airlines inaugural flight arrives in Beijing, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Pakistan’s private Serene Airlines started its operation for China with its inaugural flight arriving at the Daxing International Airport Beijing on Sunday.

The flight originated from Karachi while stopping in Islamabad and then left for Daxing airport in Beijing. The maiden flight was received amidst a warm welcome ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Caretaker Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan described the commencement of this flight operation as another milestone in advancing China-Pakistan relations through connectivity, travel and tourism.

It also signified Pakistan’s commitment to providing seamless travel facilities to the people of the two nations and fostering strong people-to-people ties.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the launching of airline services by the private sector will not only strengthen the air bridge between Pakistan and China but also boost investment, trade, travel and tourism.

The new route is poised to facilitate increased business, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations, he added.

He noted that in addition to bolstering economic ties, increasing air connectivity aims to contribute to the growth of the tourism sector as well.

As part of the launch celebration, Serene Airlines hosted a ceremonial event at Beijing Daxin Airport, attended by government officials, diplomats and representatives from the aviation industry of China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Head of Serene Air’s Beijing representative office, Zeng Qiang said that the inauguration of the new China-Pakistan international route signifies the growing friendship between our two countries. We are optimistic about increased Pak-China collaboration in the aviation sector.”

He also highlighted the recent signing of a General Sales Agent (GSA) joint venture agreement between Serene Air and Joyu Group Air, a prominent conglomerate in China’s tourism and technology sector.

This partnership plays a crucial role in the marketing and sale of the newly launched route.

By harnessing the industry chain capabilities and resource advantages of both companies, this collaboration aims to provide global travelers with a diverse range of products and high-quality services, he added.

The airline will operate twice a week, symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

