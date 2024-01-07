Open Menu

Pakistan’s Sesame Export To China Registers 117.85pc Increase In Last Year

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan’s sesame export to China registers 117.85pc increase in last year

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Pakistan registered a remarkable surge of 117.85 percent in Sesame seed export to China last year as sesame seeds amounting to $250 million was shipped to China from January to November 2023.

This unprecedented growth has positioned Pakistan as a major player in the global Sesame seed market, with Chinese consumers increasingly embracing the quality and flavor of Pakistani sesame, according to a senior official at Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

Pakistan’s export of sesame seeds to China was $250.85 million from January to November 2023, compared to $117.85 million in the same period last year. This marks an increase of more than 112 percent.

Overall, Pakistan’s export of sesame seeds to China in 2022 was $128.44 million, while it was $120.44 million in 2021.

According to details, Pakistan exported 143,527.875 tons of sesame seeds to China from January to November 2023, whereas in 2022, it was 84,985.321 tons.

China imported 92,516.55 tons in 2021 and was one of the key destinations for sesame seeds exports from Pakistan,” he added.

The official said that the sesame seed industry continues to thrive and added, experts attribute this remarkable achievement to a combination of favorable climatic conditions, strategic agricultural policies, and adept market positioning.

