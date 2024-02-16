Pakistan’s sesame export to China surpasses $290 million mark in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s export of sesame seeds to China registered a growth of 126.29 percent on a year-on-year basis surpassing $290 million from January to December last year, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said.

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), China imported 166,682.987 tons of sesame seeds from Pakistan in 2023.

This represents an increase of 96.13% by volume, amounting to $290.66 million, compared to 84,985.321 tons worth $128.44 million in 2022.

Ghulam Qadir informed that during year 2023, Pakistan’s exports to China exceeded $3.

459 billion, an increase of 1.4% on a year-on-year basis.

He also mentioned that GACC data revealed that in 2023, China imported 912,814.577 tons of sesame seeds worth approximately $1.52 billion from around the world.

African country, Niger, with 192,529.528 tons worth $309.51 million, remained the top Sesame seed exporter to China for the third consecutive year, followed by Pakistan with $290.66 million and Tanzania with $239.83 million.

In 2023, Pakistan contributed to around 19 percent of the total sesame seed exports to China from January to December.

APP/asg