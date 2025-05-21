BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Pakistan's sesame seed exports to China have soared to unprecedented levels, reaching nearly $49 million between January and April 2025. This surge marks a significant milestone in the deepening agricultural trade relationship between the two countries.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, credited the impressive growth to both domestic innovation and China rising demand for high-quality imports.

He praised the contributions of local research institutions - such as the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) and its Oilseeds Research Institute (ORI) team - for their pivotal role in driving productivity through improved seed varieties and advanced farming techniques, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

While supply-side developments such as improved seed varieties and research-led farming techniques have played a vital role, it is China growing consumer demand, preference for high-quality imports, and competitive pricing that are driving this record-setting trend, he said.

Pakistan rise in China sesame import market has been dramatic. In 2019, it ranked as the 14th largest supplier with just $4.6 million in exports. By 2024, it had climbed to third place by value at $226.53 million, and second by volume, with 177,640 tons of sesame seeds exported to China.

From January to April 2025 alone, exports hit 38,828 tons, valued at $48.58 million, representing a 337% year-on-year increase.

Gopal Khamuani, Chairman of Pakistan Sesame Exporters Association, emphasized Pakistan competitive advantage, citing an average export price of $1,300 per ton, as well as fast transit times of 15–20 daays via sea and land. Orders can be processed and shipped within 5–110 days, offering Chinese importers the flexibility to respond swiftly to market demands.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Hashmi outlined a strategic roadmap to further deepen trade ties: enhancing seed quality, investing in value-added processing, expanding e-commerce presence, and strengthening joint ventures. Our goal must be to move beyond raw exports and tap into China booming sesame-based product market, valued between $4.7 and $9.5 billion annually, he said.

He also underscoed the Embassy key initiatives such as the September 2024 sesame trade promotion event, which secured $28 million in deals, and the registration of 177 Pakistani sesame companies in China.

Concluding his remarks, Hashmi stated, Our sesame trade with China is more than an export story - it a blueprint for shared prosperity.

APP/asg