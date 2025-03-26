BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Pakistan's sesame seed exports to China saw a significant 179.88% increase in the first two months of 2025, reflecting growing demand and deepening agricultural trade ties between the two countries, said Ghulam Qadir Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan's Embassy in Beijing.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor, said that according to data from China's General Administration of Customs, Pakistan exported 22740.445 metric tons, worth $28.27 million of sesame seeds to China during January and February 2025, compared to 5997.744 metric tons worth $10.10 million in the same period last year. This sharp rise highlights Pakistan's strengthening position in China's sesame market, driven by improved quality, streamlined trade processes, and increasing consumer demand.

"Pakistan is among the top exporters of sesame seeds to China, benefiting from China's expanding food industry and the country's preference for high-quality agricultural products. Industry experts attribute the growth to Pakistan's favorable climatic conditions for sesame cultivation, enhanced farming techniques, and strengthened bilateral trade facilitation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," he added.

Rakesh Pal, a major exporter of sesame seeds from Pakistan to China, told China Economic Net that the export surge follows Pakistan's efforts to improve its agricultural exports by meeting international quality standards and ensuring better market access. Officials and trade representatives have emphasized the importance of leveraging China's vast consumer market for further growth in agri-product exports, including sesame, mangoes, and other high-value crops.

Market analysts predict that Pakistan's sesame seed exports to China will continue to grow, given the increasing demand for sesame-based products such as oil, snacks, and confectionery. The trade momentum also aligns with broader efforts to enhance agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China, reinforcing their strong economic partnership.

China is the largest importer of sesame seeds globally, so Pakistan's expanding footprint in this sector signals a promising opportunity for farmers, exporters, and stakeholders in the country's agricultural industry.

