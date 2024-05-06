Open Menu

Pakistan's Sesame Seeds Export To China Increases Nearly 29% In Q1 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan's sesame seeds export to China increases nearly 29% in Q1 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan's Sesame seeds export to China crossed $10.37 million from January to March of 2024, showing a growth of around 29% year-on-year.

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), data Pakistan exported 6137.044 tons of Sesame seeds from Pakistan in January-March 2024, worth $10.37 million an increase of 28.81% while last year in the same period it was $8.16 million.

Rakesh Pal Khamuani, Director of Export & BD Kanwal Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd Pakistan told the China Economic Net Pakistan had reached $375 million in exports of sesame seeds in the last 8 months of the fiscal year and it had the potential to grow more, adding that the free trade agreement (FTA) with China helped to increase the export of sesame seeds which had been beneficial for both the countries.

" China will always have a quick transit advantage from Pakistan. This year's estimated average price is $1750. Punjab province's estimated harvest was 75% of the total sesame seeds crop contributing about 170,000 MT. Sindh province estimated harvest was 25% of the total sesame seeds crop contributing about 55,000 MT. Punjab produces Farmi, Hybrid, and Black brown varieties. Sindh produces Mix and Desi varieties," he added.

He thinks Pakistan's crop this year is excellent and the total sesame production should surpass 225,000 MT.

Sesame seed harvests in Pakistan have never been greater, with an average output of 400 kg per acre expected.

APP-asg

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Exports Punjab China Company Same Price January March From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

20 minutes ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

22 minutes ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

35 minutes ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

4 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

13 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

20 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World