Pakistan's Sesamum Seeds Export To China Increases By 68% In Jan-Feb

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's sesamum seeds export to China crossed $10.10 million in the first two months of 2024, showing a growth of 68.11 percent year-on-year.

Ghulam Qadir, Investment and Trade Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing said that according to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), Pakistan exported 5997.744 tons of sesamum seeds to China in January-February 2024, worth $10.10 million, an increase of 68.11% while last year in the same period it was $6 million.

He added that China bought 166682.987 tons of sesamum seeds from Pakistan in 2023, up 96.13% in volume and valued at $290.66 million, compared to 84985.321 tons in 2022, valued $128.44 million.

Muhammad Amir, a sesamum seeds exporter told China Economic Net (CEN) that this uptick in agricultural exports underscores Pakistan's commitment to diversifying its trade portfolio and tapping into new markets.

The burgeoning demand for sesamum seeds from China bolsters Pakistan's agricultural sector and fosters greater economic cooperation between the two countries.

As Pakistan continues to explore avenues for expanding its export, collaborations with key trading partners like China are instrumental in driving sustainable growth and prosperity for both nations, he added.

He further said that Pakistani farmers need incentives to boost exports of agricultural products such as new innovative methods, affordable technologies, seeds that enhance yields, and training.

It is noted that Pakistan's export of sesamum seeds to China was $290.66 million in 2023, $128.44 million in 2022, and $120.44 million in 2021.

