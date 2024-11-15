Open Menu

Pakistan's Solar & EV Sectors Open Up With Unique Perks For China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan's solar & EV sectors open up with unique perks for China

Pakistan is set to attract Chinese investors with exclusive incentives in the booming solar and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, said Pakistan's Trade and Investment Counsellor to China Ghulam Qadir

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Pakistan is set to attract Chinese investors with exclusive incentives in the booming solar and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, said Pakistan's Trade and Investment Counsellor to China Ghulam Qadir.

Addressing the 4th Beijing International Engineering Procurement Conference & Exposition for Engineering Construction Supply Chain (EPC Expo), focused on sustainable trade between China and Pakistan, Ghulam Qadir emphasized that the Pakistani government has introduced special incentives designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in green technology.

These sectors are pivotal for Pakistan's sustainable future and present lucrative opportunities for Chinese businesses," Qadir noted.

He highlighted the potential for collaboration on high-impact projects, including streamlined licensing processes, tax breaks, and favorable import policies aimed at reducing setup costs and accelerating the transfer of EV and solar technology to Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

Pakistan offers a consistent 10-year policy framework of tax exemption for import of plant, machinery, and equipment for new and BMRE for manufacturing of solar panels, parts & allied equipment's with equal treatment in sales tax for local manufacturers and importers and ten-year tax holidays. Bank financing loans at low interest rates for setting up local manufacturing and international-standard in-country testing facilities labs, he added.

"Pakistan sees China as a vital partner in transforming its energy and transportation landscape," Qadir stated. "Our combined efforts in solar power and electric vehicle development can not only meet shared climate goals but also fuel substantial economic growth in both countries."

He said that Pakistan aims for 30% of its local vehicle production to be electric by 2030 whereas comprehensive EV Policy 2020-2025 wherein incentives for local electric vehicle manufacturing are granted to the manufacturers and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

He highlighted potential projects and collaborations, including co-manufacturing initiatives, technology transfer agreements, and joint ventures designed to streamline production and reduce costs.

Qadir mentioned that as countries globally look toward greener solutions, Pakistan aims to leverage Chinese expertise and investment in EV and solar technologies to accelerate its energy transition.

It is to be noted that the 4th Beijing International Engineering Procurement Conference & Exposition for Engineering Construction Supply Chain is scheduled to be held at Beijing Beiren International Exhibition & Convention Center from November 14-16, 2024.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import China Holidays Vehicle Bank Beijing November From Government

Recent Stories

Prayers for rain offered across Punjab

Prayers for rain offered across Punjab

15 seconds ago
 Journalism plays vital role in democratic societie ..

Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP

16 seconds ago
 Two-Day workshop organized to improve population w ..

Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP

18 seconds ago
 NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resili ..

NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan

20 seconds ago
 World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

19 minutes ago
 Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across c ..

Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country

19 minutes ago
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation ..

PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty

12 minutes ago
 DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio ..

DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign

12 minutes ago
 CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth ..

CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC

12 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

12 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

13 minutes ago
 Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Te ..

Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World