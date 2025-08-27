Pakistan’s “Thousand Agriculture Graduates” Training Program launches second batch in China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Chengdu hosted the opening ceremony of the second batch of 1,000 agriculture graduates of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Initiative for Capacity Building in China on August 26.

The event marked the start of a three-month training program for 276 Pakistani agricultural professionals, with 190 participants studying at Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan and 86 at the Institute of Urban Agriculture, Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) in Chengdu.

The Chengdu-based program will focus on agricultural mechanization and fruit and vegetable processing technologies, providing a curriculum specifically designed to address the agricultural development needs of Pakistan. The training emphasizes practical skills and industrial placement, ensuring participants can effectively apply their learning, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

The ceremony featured addresses from officials of both countries.

Deputy Director General of CAAS Department of International Cooperation, Liu Wende stressed the significance of Sino-Pakistani agricultural cooperation and reaffirmed CAAS’s commitment to the partnership.

Tanvir A. Bhatti, Consul General of Pakistan in Chengdu, congratulated the trainees, noting that the program would provide them with advanced techniques to enhance productivity, enhance export competitiveness and strengthen rural livelihoods in Pakistan.

The ceremony also saw the signing of a training agreement for the current batch and was attended by representatives from Pakistan’s Ministry of National food Security and Research, the Tianfu New Area Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau in Sichuan province and the National Nanfan Research Institute (Sanya), CAAS, demonstrating broad support for this international cooperation initiative.