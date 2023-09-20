(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's traditional products exhibited at the Belt and Road International Pavilion have attracted a flock of visitors during the 20th China-ASEAN Expo commenced in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region.

Pakistani exhibitors including FB, Enterprises, Quality Onyx, National Handicraft, Crystal Moving, Pak Products, Hamdan Traders, VIP Creation, Aidi International, M/S Shakel, Maan Impex, Chdyala Art D09108, International Linkers, HB Gems Private Ltd and Amin Gold Smith & Gems have set up their booths with the support of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Abdul Basit Khan, a Pakistani exhibitor told APP.

He informed that the Pakistan traders have displayed marble products, traditional furniture, brass, leather handicrafts, jewellery and decoration pieces which attracted the attention of customers.

The products from Nepal, Russia, France, Australia, Iran and local companies were showcased at booths set up in the pavilion.

The expo and the China-ASEAN business and Investment Summit will last for four days from Sept. 16 to 19, with an aim to enhance cooperation and economic integration between China and ASEAN countries.

With the theme of "Work Together for a Harmonious Home and a Shared Future � Promoting High-Quality Development of the Belt and Road and Building an Epicentrum of Growth," the expo emphasizes the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation for the development and prosperity of the region.

China has been ASEAN's largest trade partner for 14 consecutive years, and the two sides have been each other's largest trade partner for three consecutive years.

Trade between China and ASEAN exceeded $970 billion in 2022, reflecting the deepening economic ties between the two sides, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

Nearly, 2,000 enterprises are attending the expo. Participation is up 18.2 percent from last year's expo, which was attended by 1,653 enterprises.