Open Menu

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Discusses With UN Chief 'evolving' Security Situation In South Asia

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Pakistan's UN Ambassador discusses with UN chief 'evolving' security situation in South Asia

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Amid mounting India-Pakistan tensions, Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations,Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday and discussed the latest developments in the region.

"The discussion focused on the evolving security situation in South Asia as well as the imperative of de-escalation and the efforts being made to that effect," a press release issued by the Pakistan Mission to the UN said.

"The Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability," it added.

Earlier, in the day UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric was asked at the regular UN briefing whether Guterres plans to travel to India and Pakistan as the situation was heating up.

Dujarric replied that the UN chief had offered his good offices during his phone calls to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S.

Jaishankar in the wake of the armed attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir . "So I don't think there would be any travel until there's a clear message that, as in any instance where we have high tensions between two countries, that they've both accepted his good offices," he added.

Another correspondent pointed out that India was threatening to use the model of Israel in Gaza, in Kashmir, and, with that tension going so high now, why not the secretary-general would interfere?

The spokesman replied: "The Secretary-General, as I said, spoke very soon after the attack in Kashmir. He spoke to the Minister of External Affairs of India. He spoke to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and I think we told you a lot about those phone calls. And, again, as I said, he offered his good offices."

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

56 minutes ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

13 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

13 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

13 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

14 hours ago
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

14 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

14 hours ago
 NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

15 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

15 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World