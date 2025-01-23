UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, had a meeting with Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe during which they discussed counterterrorism efforts in Africa and the situation in the Great Lakes region as well as bilateral relations.

The meeting took place at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

According to a press release of the Pakistani Mission, Ambassador Akram reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the principle of “African solutions to African problems,” and will remain committed to this approach during Pakistan’s tenure on the UN Security Council.

They also deliberated on the future of United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and African Union-led Peace Support Operations, underscoring the need for effective collaboration in maintaining regional and global peace.

Furthermore, Pakistan reiterated its strong support for Security Council Resolution 2719, which authorizes the use of UN assessed contributions to support African Union peace and support operations, and stressed the need for its effective implementation.

Wednesday's engagement reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to fostering constructive partnerships and contributing to peace and stability across Africa, the press release said.