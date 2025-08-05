Open Menu

Pakistan's UN Envoy Hands Over DPM's Letter To UNSC President On India's Rights Abuses In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights abuses in Kashmir

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Tuesday called on the UN Security Council President for August

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Tuesday called on the UN Security Council President for August,

Eloy Alfaro de Alba, and handed over a letter from Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, that focused on India’s widespread human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

The letter was delivered on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 when New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, the DPM/FM urged the 15-member Council to fulfill its responsibility by taking concrete measures for the implementation of its own resolutions on the decades-old dispute, with a view to achieving a just, peaceful and lasting settlement in accordance with the UN Charter and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

The letter has also been transmitted to the President of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

4 minutes ago
 2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

15 minutes ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

15 minutes ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

15 minutes ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

11 minutes ago
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

11 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

12 minutes ago
 WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kas ..

WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris

12 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo servi ..

Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..

23 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in ..

Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad

23 minutes ago
 CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sec ..

CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World