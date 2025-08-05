- Home
Pakistan's UN Envoy Hands Over DPM's Letter To UNSC President On India's Rights Abuses In Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Tuesday called on the UN Security Council President for August
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Tuesday called on the UN Security Council President for August,
Eloy Alfaro de Alba, and handed over a letter from Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, that focused on India’s widespread human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.
The letter was delivered on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 when New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the letter, the DPM/FM urged the 15-member Council to fulfill its responsibility by taking concrete measures for the implementation of its own resolutions on the decades-old dispute, with a view to achieving a just, peaceful and lasting settlement in accordance with the UN Charter and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.
The letter has also been transmitted to the President of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
