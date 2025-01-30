Pakistan's UN Envoy Hosts Lunch For UN Chief & UNSC's Non-permanent Members
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 10:50 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, hosted a monthly lunch of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as E-10, with the UN Secretary-General at Pakistan House on.
On this occasion, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the E-10 members on the future of UN peacekeeping and the situation in Afghanistan, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission.
The briefing was followed by an exchange of views on these issues, it said.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's UN envoy hosts lunch for UN chief & UNSC's non-permanent members6 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results16 minutes ago
-
Canada to offer pandemic-level economic support if hit by US tariffs1 hour ago
-
Man City, PSG stay alive in Champions League as Arsenal reach last 161 hour ago
-
Avalanche kills four Norwegian skiers in French Alps2 hours ago
-
Avalanche kills three Norwegian skiers in French Alps9 hours ago
-
White House sparks confusion over fate of unprecedented funding freeze10 hours ago
-
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says10 hours ago
-
Syria authorities name Sharaa interim president: state media10 hours ago
-
Spain's top prosecutor denies leaking documents against opposition10 hours ago
-
Air France says will resume flights to Beirut Saturday10 hours ago
-
Egypt, Jordan reject forced displacement of Palestinians10 hours ago