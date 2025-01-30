Open Menu

Pakistan's UN Envoy Hosts Lunch For UN Chief & UNSC's Non-permanent Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan's UN envoy hosts lunch for UN chief & UNSC's non-permanent members

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, hosted a monthly lunch of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as E-10, with the UN Secretary-General at Pakistan House on.

On this occasion, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the E-10 members on the future of UN peacekeeping and the situation in Afghanistan, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission.

The briefing was followed by an exchange of views on these issues, it said.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

9 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

10 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

10 hours ago
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

10 hours ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

11 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate deci ..

Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision

11 hours ago
 In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

11 hours ago
 Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

11 hours ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

11 hours ago

More Stories From World