NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, hosted a monthly lunch of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, known as E-10, with the UN Secretary-General at Pakistan House on.

On this occasion, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the E-10 members on the future of UN peacekeeping and the situation in Afghanistan, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission.

The briefing was followed by an exchange of views on these issues, it said.

