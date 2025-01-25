Open Menu

Pakistan's UN Envoy Meets Congolese Foreign Minister On M23 Rebels' New Attacks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) UNITED NATIONS, Jan 25 (APP): Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, met with the Foreign Minister of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),

Ms. Therese Wagner, to discuss M23 rebels' new offensive in eastern part of the African country that has taken a “devastating toll”

on civilians.

The meeting took place at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday.

According to a Pakistan Mission press release, Ambassador Akram expressed Pakistan’s strong support for DRC’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, while condemning the attacks by M23 on the UN troops serving MONUSCO, the United Nations peacekeeping mission the country.

Recent fighting DRC's village of Bweremana claimed at least 10 lives and triggered mass displacement toward Kalehe, Goma and Rusayo, leaving more than 250,000 people displaced, MONUSCO said.

On her part, according to the Pakistan Mission press release, the foreign minister urged the Security Council to address the violations of UN Charter, urgently.

APP/ift

