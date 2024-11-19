BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Zunaira, a 14-year-old UNICEF Climate Champion and award-winning researcher from Hub district of Balochistan captured spotlight at the world multilateral climate conference of COP29 in Baku as the youngest delegate at the global moot while she demanded the policy makers to ensure inclusion of youth in decision making for proactive climate action.

She was speaking at Pakistan’s COP29 Pavilion sideline event titled 'Green Skills: What Do Young People Want?', featuring a diverse lineup of prominent speakers who emphasized the pivotal role youth play in driving climate action and sustainable development. The event underscored the urgent need to equip young people with green skills to combat climate change and secure a sustainable future for all.

Zunaira shared her experience of overcoming cultural barriers to educate herself and other girls about climate change. “Youth want climate education, renewable energy, clean drinking water, and to be part of decision-making processes,” she stated.

Her initiative to bring climate education to her school serves as a powerful example of youth leadership in climate action.

On the occasion, Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam opened the session with a powerful statement: “Youth is our future, but it is our present. They are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the harbingers of change today.”

"Young people are essential drivers of climate action, calling for an inclusive vision that addresses the immediate challenges posed by climate change, including air pollution and smog, which are particularly harming children in Pakistan," she emphasized.

“It’s high time for all to unite for strong climate action and not fall into the traps of global pledges that are not materializing,” she said.

Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri further highlighted youth as key stakeholders in both the challenges and solutions to climate change. He noted that in a recent global survey, young people identified climate change as their top concern. “Climate change is both a challenge and an opportunity,” said Dr. Suleri.

“Youth are the game changers, but they face a scarcity of livelihood opportunities. Green skills can unlock these opportunities, especially in sectors like climate-smart agriculture, AI, and digital technologies.

”

He also stressed the importance of transforming education systems to focus on green skills and interdisciplinary solutions to climate challenges.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee of the Punjab Assembly, Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhary pointed out the growing disconnect between Pakistan’s youthful population and its older political leadership. He advocated for greater youth representation in decision-making, particularly in local governance, and stressed the need for better infrastructure responsive to the needs of youth and women.

Founder of Rebuild Earth, Janeeta Awan shared her entrepreneurial journey in the green economy, creating eco-bricks from plastic waste to shelter stray dogs.

“Green economy creates sustainable employment and drives entrepreneurship,” Awan said, highlighting the necessity of green jobs in today’s world.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) and PM Youth Program Focal Person, Syeda Amna Batool emphasized the importance of engaging youth in climate action through programs like the PM Green Youth Program.

“If we don’t address the needs and aspirations of our youth, we risk turning them into an angry and disillusioned generation,” Batool warned.

She highlighted the Green Youth Hub, an initiative promoting youth-led green entrepreneurship, as one step towards equipping young people with the skills and resources they need.

During the question hour session, MPA Chaudhary discussed the impact of unchecked real estate development, particularly on agricultural land, and the transportation sector’s role in contributing to Pakistan’s emissions.

Dr. Abid Suleri called for a shift from reactive to anticipatory climate adaptation strategies, urging a transformational approach to climate policy.

The Green Skills event at COP29 marked a pivotal moment in the global climate dialogue, reinforcing the urgency of including young people in the decision-making process and equipping them with the tools to lead the way toward a sustainable future.

As the next generation takes up the mantle of climate action, it is clear that empowering youth with green skills and providing access to sustainable job opportunities is not just a necessity—it is an opportunity for transformation.