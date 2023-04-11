Paks-2 NPP Construction Contracts Changed, to Be Sent to European Commission - Szijjarto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Contracts for the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) related to financing and technology exports have been changed and will be submitted to the European Commission for approval, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that he had arrived in Moscow to discuss energy cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"It was necessary to find a legal framework that would guarantee that we would be able to complete the construction of this nuclear power plant.

The good news is that today we managed to agree on a way to change financial and export contracts. These changes guarantee that we will be able to complete the investment," Szijjarto said in a broadcast of social media.

Lawyers are currently finalizing the final text of the amended contracts, the minister added.

"Immediately after that, we will submit the amended agreements for the approval by the European Commission in Brussels. And we hope that the European Commission will not want to jeopardize Hungary's long-term security," Szijjarto said.