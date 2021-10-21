UrduPoint.com

Palace Intrigue Swirls Around Ailing Czech President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Palace intrigue swirls around ailing Czech president

With Czech President Milos Zeman still in hospital and apparently unable to exercise his duties, his office staff are now under suspicion with an investigation launched into possible crimes against the republic

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :With Czech President Milos Zeman still in hospital and apparently unable to exercise his duties, his office staff are now under suspicion with an investigation launched into possible crimes against the republic.

The palace intrigue began when Zeman was rushed to Prague's military hospital on October 10, a day after a general election.

The president was due to moderate the post-election talks and nominate the next prime minister in line with the constitution.

But his hospitalisation, over what local media described as serious liver problems due to his excessive drinking, put that timetable on hold and plunged the country into uncertainty.

Earlier this week, Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil announced that Zeman was "not able to perform his duties" as president, citing a hospital report.

Vystrcil said that Vratislav Mynar, the head of the president's office, had known about this since October 13, but had not told anybody.

Instead, the president's men had insisted the leader was on the mend.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Prague October Media Election 2018

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

44 seconds ago
 China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in ..

China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in Jan-Sept

1 minute ago
 CPEC enters new phase of high-quality development ..

CPEC enters new phase of high-quality development : NDRC

1 minute ago
 Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan, No Ts ..

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan, No Tsunami Threat - Weather Agency

1 minute ago
 Rain with strong winds predicted for 19 KP distric ..

Rain with strong winds predicted for 19 KP districts

15 minutes ago
 Five arrested, snatched vehicle, cash recovered in ..

Five arrested, snatched vehicle, cash recovered in karachi

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.