Palace intrigue swirls around ailing Czech president

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :With Czech President Milos Zeman still in hospital and apparently unable to exercise his duties, his office staff are now under suspicion with an investigation launched into possible crimes against the republic.

The palace intrigue began when Zeman was rushed to Prague's military hospital on October 10, a day after a general election.

The president was due to moderate the post-election talks and nominate the next prime minister in line with the constitution.

But his hospitalisation, over what local media described as serious liver problems due to his excessive drinking, put that timetable on hold and plunged the country into uncertainty.

Earlier this week, Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil announced that Zeman was "not able to perform his duties" as president, citing a hospital report.

Vystrcil said that Vratislav Mynar, the head of the president's office, had known about this since October 13, but had not told anybody.

Instead, the president's men had insisted the leader was on the mend.