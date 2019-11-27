UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palace Museum Joins WTA In Building World Tourism Museum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:12 PM

Palace Museum joins WTA in building World Tourism Museum

Beijing's Palace Museum has signed a framework agreement to join the World Tourism Alliance (WTA) in building the World Tourism Museum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Beijing's Palace Museum has signed a framework agreement to join the World Tourism Alliance (WTA) in building the World Tourism Museum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

According to the agreement, the Palace Museum will carry out in-depth cooperation with the WTA in developing products and holding exhibitions in the tourism museum that is scheduled to open by December 2020 in the scenic city.

Headquartered in Hangzhou, the WTA is a China-initiated non-governmental and non-profit organization formed by 89 founding members in 2017.

The WTA's World Tourism Museum Project started construction in March 2019.

The museum is composed of a permanent underground interactive exhibition area, a tourism culture and art exhibition hall, an outdoor exhibition courtyard, a WTA international art garden, an international tourism sculpture park and a cruise ship hall.

Wang Xudong, curator of the Palace Museum, said the two sides will work closely to make the world tourism museum an international first-class museum by giving full play to their respective advantages.

The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, is one of the world's most visited museums. The museum received 17.5 million visitors in 2018 with about 20 percent from outside China.

Related Topics

World China Hangzhou Alliance March December 2017 2018 2019 2020 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on re- ..

31 minutes ago

Javed Hashmi says next 48 hours are important

48 minutes ago

Twenty-Six Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Is ..

2 minutes ago

Standard Turkish citizens in Albania arrive home

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (Pesco) is ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.