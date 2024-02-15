Palace Museum presents musical for Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The musical "Luduan," produced by the Palace Museum, took center stage at a Beijing theater on Thursday, with further February performances scheduled.

Named after a unicorn in Chinese mythology, the images of Luduan can be found in many places in the Palace Museum.

Inspired by this auspicious creature, the musical unfolds a series of captivating stories involving the protagonist, Little Luduan, and its family members consisting of cultural relics.

The storyline also reflects innovative ways of inheriting cultural relics.

The musical is scheduled for performances on February 15-17 and February 23-25 at the Beijing Overseas Chinese Town Grand Theatre.

In addition, the Palace Museum's official website recently launched an online exhibition to celebrate the Chinese New Year, showcasing dragon-themed images and videos, as well as panoramic displays of dragon elements in architecture.