Open Menu

Palace Museum Presents Musical For Spring Festival Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Palace Museum presents musical for Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The musical "Luduan," produced by the Palace Museum, took center stage at a Beijing theater on Thursday, with further February performances scheduled.

Named after a unicorn in Chinese mythology, the images of Luduan can be found in many places in the Palace Museum.

Inspired by this auspicious creature, the musical unfolds a series of captivating stories involving the protagonist, Little Luduan, and its family members consisting of cultural relics.

The storyline also reflects innovative ways of inheriting cultural relics.

The musical is scheduled for performances on February 15-17 and February 23-25 at the Beijing Overseas Chinese Town Grand Theatre.

In addition, the Palace Museum's official website recently launched an online exhibition to celebrate the Chinese New Year, showcasing dragon-themed images and videos, as well as panoramic displays of dragon elements in architecture.

Related Topics

China Beijing February Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

13 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

13 hours ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

13 hours ago
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

13 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

13 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

14 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

14 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

14 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

14 hours ago

More Stories From World