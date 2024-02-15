Palace Museum Presents Musical For Spring Festival Holiday
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The musical "Luduan," produced by the Palace Museum, took center stage at a Beijing theater on Thursday, with further February performances scheduled.
Named after a unicorn in Chinese mythology, the images of Luduan can be found in many places in the Palace Museum.
Inspired by this auspicious creature, the musical unfolds a series of captivating stories involving the protagonist, Little Luduan, and its family members consisting of cultural relics.
The storyline also reflects innovative ways of inheriting cultural relics.
The musical is scheduled for performances on February 15-17 and February 23-25 at the Beijing Overseas Chinese Town Grand Theatre.
In addition, the Palace Museum's official website recently launched an online exhibition to celebrate the Chinese New Year, showcasing dragon-themed images and videos, as well as panoramic displays of dragon elements in architecture.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From World
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands Region --8 minutes ago
-
Celtics crush Nets for sixth win in a row, Curry makes history in loss18 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's Port Hills suffers large wildfire18 minutes ago
-
Private US spaceship takes off for the Moon38 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher after US rebound38 minutes ago
-
China's top diplomat to visit Germany, France, Spain in coming days47 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard48 minutes ago
-
Bedingham ton sets chase of 267 for New Zealand to win second Test48 minutes ago
-
Ukraine placed under air alert after Russian bomber warning1 hour ago
-
Japan's humble 'onigiri' rice balls get image upgrade1 hour ago
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting2 hours ago
-
South Africa extend lead past 200 as Bedingham eyes maiden century2 hours ago