Open Menu

Palace Museum Releases HD Images Of Over 300 Oracle Bones

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Palace Museum releases HD images of over 300 oracle bones

A batch of high-definition images of more than 300 oracle bones and rubbings from the collection of China's Palace Museum was released on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A batch of high-definition images of more than 300 oracle bones and rubbings from the collection of China's Palace Museum was released on Wednesday.

These images were the first batch released by a digital platform on ancient Chinese writings.

They were made public at a forum on digital culture and tourism during the 2023 China internet Civilization Conference, held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The platform is dedicated to the protection of ancient writing materials and related research by utilizing digital technology, according to the museum.

It added that a larger quantity and wider variety of such digital resources will be published in the future.

The Palace Museum has a collection of 21,395 pieces of oracle bones from the 3,300-year-old Yin Ruins, a historical site in central China's Henan Province.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China Xiamen SITE From

Recent Stories

441 private establishments violated Emiratisation ..

441 private establishments violated Emiratisation decisions in 1 year: MoHRE

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

22 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

22 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

22 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

22 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

22 minutes ago
PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

22 minutes ago
 Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

22 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

22 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

22 minutes ago
 Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

22 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World