Palace Museum to reopen ceramics display

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ceramics Gallery of China's Palace Museum will reopen to the public on May 1 with more exhibits, a larger exhibition space and a more interactive visiting experience.

The upgraded display will showcase the development history of Chinese ceramics spanning close to 8,000 years, the museum said.

The exhibition has been expanded to contain 17 themed exhibitions holding more than 1,000 items.

Each of the items on display will be accompanied by a QR code, while 20 items have been captured in ultra high definition digital form so that visitors can expand, rotate and scrutinize the treasures on special touch screens.