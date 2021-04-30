UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palace Museum To Reopen Ceramics Display

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Palace Museum to reopen ceramics display

The Ceramics Gallery of China's Palace Museum will reopen to the public on May 1 with more exhibits, a larger exhibition space and a more interactive visiting experience

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ceramics Gallery of China's Palace Museum will reopen to the public on May 1 with more exhibits, a larger exhibition space and a more interactive visiting experience.

The upgraded display will showcase the development history of Chinese ceramics spanning close to 8,000 years, the museum said.

The exhibition has been expanded to contain 17 themed exhibitions holding more than 1,000 items.

Each of the items on display will be accompanied by a QR code, while 20 items have been captured in ultra high definition digital form so that visitors can expand, rotate and scrutinize the treasures on special touch screens.

Related Topics

China May

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with King of Jord ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Expresses Hope for Full Restoration of Iran ..

49 seconds ago

DDWP approves 12 sports schemes worth Rs394.748 ml ..

4 minutes ago

DC Mudassir Riaz Malik visits inspects arrangement ..

4 minutes ago

Curfew announced as Fiji reports new COVID-19 case ..

4 minutes ago

The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.