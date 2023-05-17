UrduPoint.com

Palace Of Westminster At 'Real Risk' Of Being Destroyed Before Repaired - Parl't Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Palace of Westminster at 'Real Risk' of Being Destroyed Before Repaired - Parl't Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Palace of Westminster in the United Kingdom's capital London is at "real risk" of being destroyed by a catastrophic incident before it is repaired, the lower house's Public Accounts Committee said in a report, published on the UK parliament's website on Wednesday.

"After years of procrastination and debate, resolutions of the House overturned and the exploding costs we saw in restoring just the Elizabeth Tower, it is difficult to have confidence in the future of the project to repair and restore this iconic world heritage site that thousands of people work in and visit every day. But without Parliament and the public having that confidence these critical works will continue to stall, with the real risk that the whole building will be destroyed by a catastrophic incident before the work is done, or perhaps even begun. There are already people on decades-long risk watchlists after being exposed to asbestos in the building; a building that's leaking, dropping masonry and at constant risk of fire," Margaret Hillier, the chair of the committee, said in the report.

The committee said in the report that "questions about what a restored palace might look like and how the work will be undertaken remain unanswered" even though five years have passed after the House determined a course of action. The committee noted that the timeframe and the cost of the repair work "remain uncertain except that the cost will be high and that further delays are hugely costly to the taxpayer." The UK parliament is spending about 2 million Pounds ($2.5 million) a week to patch up the palace, but the number of health and safety incidents is growing, including the use of asbestos, which is hazardous for people when its fibers are inhaled.

In the report, the committee said it expects "a lot more clarity on those critical issues and, finally, a clear indication of the cost and timeline for getting this massive job done before it becomes too late to do so."

Related Topics

Fire World Parliament Visit Job London United Kingdom SITE (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

20 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

7 hours ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

7 hours ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

9 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.