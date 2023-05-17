(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Palace of Westminster in the United Kingdom's capital London is at "real risk" of being destroyed by a catastrophic incident before it is repaired, the lower house's Public Accounts Committee said in a report, published on the UK parliament's website on Wednesday.

"After years of procrastination and debate, resolutions of the House overturned and the exploding costs we saw in restoring just the Elizabeth Tower, it is difficult to have confidence in the future of the project to repair and restore this iconic world heritage site that thousands of people work in and visit every day. But without Parliament and the public having that confidence these critical works will continue to stall, with the real risk that the whole building will be destroyed by a catastrophic incident before the work is done, or perhaps even begun. There are already people on decades-long risk watchlists after being exposed to asbestos in the building; a building that's leaking, dropping masonry and at constant risk of fire," Margaret Hillier, the chair of the committee, said in the report.

The committee said in the report that "questions about what a restored palace might look like and how the work will be undertaken remain unanswered" even though five years have passed after the House determined a course of action. The committee noted that the timeframe and the cost of the repair work "remain uncertain except that the cost will be high and that further delays are hugely costly to the taxpayer." The UK parliament is spending about 2 million Pounds ($2.5 million) a week to patch up the palace, but the number of health and safety incidents is growing, including the use of asbestos, which is hazardous for people when its fibers are inhaled.

In the report, the committee said it expects "a lot more clarity on those critical issues and, finally, a clear indication of the cost and timeline for getting this massive job done before it becomes too late to do so."