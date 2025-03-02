Open Menu

Palace's Mateta Gets 25 Stitches After 'reckless' Kick To Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Palace's Mateta gets 25 stitches after 'reckless' kick to head

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Jean Philippe-Mateta said he is doing well and hopes to be back soon after being hospitalised by a horrific challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Roberts was sent off just eight minutes into Saturday's FA Cup fifth round tie, which Palace won 3-1, after catching Mateta's head with his boot as he raced out to clear the ball.

Referee Michael Oliver only issued a red card after a VAR review.

Mateta received lengthy treatment, including oxygen, on the pitch before being stretchered to an ambulance and transported to hospital.

"Thank you for all your kind messages. I'm doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for a great job today," Mateta posted on Instagram.

Palace said later on Saturday that Mateta had been discharged from hospital.

"He received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear. All scans were clear and JP is feeling well," the club said.

"He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor."

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said the challenge could have ended the Frenchman's career.

"Just imagine if he hits his face straight, with his power, with the studs, it is the end of JP's career," said Glasner.

"I'm pretty sure he didn't want to injure JP in this situation, but I also think that you have to decide when you make such an impact, you just can't do it in this way."

Mateta had scored eight goals in his previous nine games and has 15 in total for Palace this season.

The 27-year-old also netted five times as France won silver at the Paris Olympics last year.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described as the "most reckless challenge" he had ever seen.

"What we know, he's got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury. Obviously he's at the hospital. So, we hope for the best," Parish told the BBC.

"That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen and I think he needs to have a long hard look at himself, that lad, because he's endangering a fellow professional, maybe his life, with a challenge like that."

Palace made use of the man advantage for virtually the whole game to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Japhet Tanganga's own goal broke the visitors' resistance before Daniel Munoz prodded in a second.

Wes Harding pulled a goal back for the Lions, 13 minutes into first-half stoppage time added on for Mateta's treatment.

Palace were made to wait until 82 minutes to ensure progress when Eddie Nketiah's looping header found the far corner.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

44 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

9 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

11 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

11 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

11 hours ago
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

11 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

12 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

13 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

15 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

15 hours ago

More Stories From World