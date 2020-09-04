(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pacific nation of Palau has urged the United States to build a joint-use military base to tackle China's increasing influence in the region, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing a letter sent by President of Palau Tommy Remengesau Jr to US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who visited the island nation in late August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Pacific nation of Palau has urged the United States to build a joint-use military base to tackle China's increasing influence in the region, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing a letter sent by President of Palau Tommy Remengesau Jr to US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who visited the island nation in late August.

"Palau's request to the US military remains simple - build joint-use facilities, then come and use them regularly," the letter read.

The president also called for the establishment of a regular US military presence in Palau.

"There are so many things that the US can show leadership, as you can see China seems to be the main nation showing initiative and aggressively coming to the Pacific and establishing their mark," the president said in the letter, adding that US military bases would help Palau's economy, which has been hit hard due to the effect of the coronavirus on the tourism industry.

Palau and the US signed a compact of free association in 1994, which envisions Washington's responsibility for the defense of the island nation that has no military of its own.

Palau has been resisting China's dominance in the Pacific and is among a handful of countries that recognized the independence of Taiwan.