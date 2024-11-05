Open Menu

Palau Opens Polls For Presidential, Congressional Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Palau opens polls for presidential, congressional elections

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Pacific island nation of Palau kicked off its general elections Tuesday, with polling stations opening at 7 a.m. local time (2200GMT Monday) to elect a president and members of the national congress.

The election features a competitive presidential race between current President Surangel Whipps Jr, who is seeking a second term, and former President Tommy Remengesau Jr.

More than 16,000 registered voters were expected to go to the polls. Voter turnout was 60.

9% in the previous election.

In the 2020 election, Whipps won 56.7% of the vote, defeating Raynold Oilouch, who served as Remengesau's vice president.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Alcohol sales are prohibited on Election Day, which is observed as National Democracy Day, a public holiday in Palau, the Island Times news outlet reported.

Palau gained independence in 1994. Located in the southwestern part of Micronesia, it is known for its unique archipelago and rich marine biodiversity.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Independence Palau Micronesia Congress 2020 Race P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

11 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

11 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

11 hours ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

11 hours ago
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

12 hours ago
 Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zhen ..

Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina

12 hours ago
 Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

12 hours ago
 2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

12 hours ago
 Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: ..

Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM

12 hours ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping

12 hours ago

More Stories From World