Palau opens polls for presidential, congressional elections

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Pacific island nation of Palau kicked off its general elections Tuesday, with polling stations opening at 7 a.m. local time (2200GMT Monday) to elect a president and members of the national congress.

The election features a competitive presidential race between current President Surangel Whipps Jr, who is seeking a second term, and former President Tommy Remengesau Jr.

More than 16,000 registered voters were expected to go to the polls. Voter turnout was 60.

9% in the previous election.

In the 2020 election, Whipps won 56.7% of the vote, defeating Raynold Oilouch, who served as Remengesau's vice president.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Alcohol sales are prohibited on Election Day, which is observed as National Democracy Day, a public holiday in Palau, the Island Times news outlet reported.

Palau gained independence in 1994. Located in the southwestern part of Micronesia, it is known for its unique archipelago and rich marine biodiversity.