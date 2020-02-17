UrduPoint.com
Paleogenetics, Bioengeneering Among Promising Research Areas For Russia, China - Academic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Among the most promising areas of cooperation between Russian and Chinese scientists are paleogenetics, neurosurgery, molecular biology, and bioengineering, Vladislav Panchenko, a physicist, a member of the Russian academy of Sciences and the chairman of the board of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR), said in an interview with Sputnik.

In the interview, Panchenko mentioned a recent meeting with the administration of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

"We have agreed, first and foremost, on providing opportunities for joint research in areas of natural and social sciences, for example, in such area as paleogenetics," Panchenko said

He used the reconstruction and identification of the remains of the Romanov royal family as an example of cooperation between digital technologies and human paleontology, noting China's interest in that area.

"The RFBR is also working on addressing the issues of material sciences, related to engineering and biological tissues. A living organ is a very complex system, and one of the areas of regenerative medicine is the creation of so-called Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds [BVS]. Chinese scientists are very interested in such technologies, it is one of the main avenues of [our] cooperation," Panchenko added.

According to the chairman, using the synthetic BVS-system, along with stem cells. to regenerate organs is a very complicated process, but scientists have already learned how to grow parts of the liver or pancreas.

