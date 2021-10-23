UrduPoint.com

Palermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Palermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship - Reports

Former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini appeared before a Palermo court on Saturday for alleged abuse of power over denial to let an NGO migrant rescue ship to dock in Italy, media reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini appeared before a Palermo court on Saturday for alleged abuse of power over denial to let an NGO migrant rescue ship to dock in Italy, media reported.

Salvini attended in person the first court hearing, La Sicilia newspaper said, adding that the Palermo court ruled not to allow journalists into the courtroom. Media representatives can follow the process from a special room in the court, where the video broadcast of the trial is aired.

Salvini is said to have prevented the Spanish Open Arms rescue ship with some 150 migrants aboard from docking at Lampedusa island in August 2019 when he was the country's interior minister.

Last year, Italy's Senate voted to strip Salvini of his parliamentary immunity, paving the way for charges in the so-called Open Arms case.

Salvini insists that it was his duty as minister to stop the irregular migrant flow to Italy, as it was government policy at the time. If convicted, the ex-minister may face up to 15 years in prison.

Last month, the far-right politician said that US actor Richard Gere who had boarded the ship while it was stranded agreed to testify in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Interior Minister Immunity Palermo Italy May August 2019 Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madam ..

UAE&#039;s judoka featured in waxwork museum Madame Tussauds Dubai

12 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Fo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Writers Forum “Literature of Pakistan: ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia reports record Covid deaths and cases

Russia reports record Covid deaths and cases

2 minutes ago
 PHA to plant 1.7m flowers during next five months

PHA to plant 1.7m flowers during next five months

2 minutes ago
 Canada's COVID-19 new cases continue declining

Canada's COVID-19 new cases continue declining

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 6,630 new COVID-19 infections, 78 ..

Malaysia reports 6,630 new COVID-19 infections, 78 new deaths

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.