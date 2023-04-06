Palestine Accuses Israel of Creating Atmosphere of Escalation, Instability in Jerusalem

The Palestinian leadership has accused the Israeli authorities of creating an atmosphere of escalation and instability in the city of Jerusalem amid continuing clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Temple Mount, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Wednesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Palestinian leadership has accused the Israeli authorities of creating an atmosphere of escalation and instability in the city of Jerusalem amid continuing clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Temple Mount, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Wednesday.

"Israeli occupation forces continue to raid blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and create an atmosphere of escalation, instability and tension. The Israeli storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacks on worshipers jeopardize efforts of the United States, who has been trying to bring peace and stability during the blessed month of Ramadan in the recent past," Abu Rudeineh said in a statement for the press.

He added that the continuation of clashes confirms that the far-right Israeli government wishes to drag the region into further degradation and instability.

Israeli news portal Arutz Sheva reported on Wednesday that clashes between Muslim worshipers and police in the Temple Mount were going on for the second night. According to the report, at least 11 people have been detained.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque prayer hall and attacked Palestinian worshipers, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles, Palestinian media reported.

The Israeli police said on Wednesday they had arrested over 350 people, who "violently barricaded" themselves inside the mosque.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations. Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas.

In March, Palestine and Israel agreed to establish a mechanism to curb violence and counter inflammatory statements and actions during a security meeting in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.