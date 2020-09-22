UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Palestine Accuses Israel of Damaging 100,000 Coronavirus Tests During Border Hurdle

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Tuesday that a batch of 100,000 coronavirus tests procured from Jordan had been damaged due to a delayed cross-border clearance by Israeli authorities.

"The Israeli authorities destroyed 100,000 coronavirus tests supplied by Jordan," al-Kaila said at a press conference.

According to the health official, the tests departed from Jordan a few days ago in coordination with the United Nations, but were delayed at the border by Israeli authorities, which has resulted in their damage.

Israel is currently locked down for a second nationwide quarantine due to a surge in the coronavirus cases. The lockdown began last Friday and is due to end on October 10, if no new regulations are introduced.

In Palestine, 2,445 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far, including 17 deaths and 648 recoveries.

