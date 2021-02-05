UrduPoint.com
Palestine Accuses Israel Of Killing Its Resident Following IDF Reports On Farm Attack

Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:35 PM

Palestine Accuses Israel of Killing Its Resident Following IDF Reports on Farm Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Palestinian Authority has condemned the recent murder of its resident who, according to the Israeli military, attempted to attack people in an Israeli farm, the state-run WAFA news agency reported on Friday, citing the presidential spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a Palestinian from the village of Ras Karkar tried to attack residents of Israel's Sde Efraim farm and was subsequently neutralized by security guards. The military added, after calling the intruder a terrorist, that he was unarmed.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned the killing, "in which 34-year-old Khaled Nofal was shot dead in cold blood by colonial Israeli settlers" in Ras Karkar, the news oultet reported.

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to immediately put an end to the Israeli aggression, including the daily demolition of Palestinians' houses.

"The Palestinian people will remain steadfast, and will continue to defend their homeland regardless of the sacrifices," the spokesman added.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

