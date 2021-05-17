UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Appreciates Turkey's Support In Conflict With Israel - Ambassador To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Palestine Appreciates Turkey's Support in Conflict With Israel - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Palestine is grateful to Turkey for its support in the reignited conflict with Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

"We very much appreciate Turkey for its position and support. Turkey has opposed Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and Gaza since day one," the ambassador said.

On the other hand, the ambassador did not comment on the possibility of Turkey sending troops to support Palestine in the conflict.

Since the recent clashes began between Israel and Palestinians, Turkish officials have many times expressed their full support for Palestinians and defined Israel as a terrorist state. However, the Turkish parliament has not received any motion regarding the sending of Turkish military to East Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Palestine Russia Turkey Parliament Gaza Jerusalem

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

1 hour ago

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome tri ..

19 minutes ago

Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari announces to resign to face ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

2 hours ago

US Created Largest Secret Undercover Force in Hist ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.