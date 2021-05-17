(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Palestine is grateful to Turkey for its support in the reignited conflict with Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

"We very much appreciate Turkey for its position and support. Turkey has opposed Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and Gaza since day one," the ambassador said.

On the other hand, the ambassador did not comment on the possibility of Turkey sending troops to support Palestine in the conflict.

Since the recent clashes began between Israel and Palestinians, Turkish officials have many times expressed their full support for Palestinians and defined Israel as a terrorist state. However, the Turkish parliament has not received any motion regarding the sending of Turkish military to East Jerusalem.