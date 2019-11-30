(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Palestine is awaiting official confirmation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Bethlehem, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Friday.

"We are still waiting for official confirmation," Nofal said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier said he had invited Putin to Bethlehem for Christmas.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has told reporters there is no specific discussion of the possibility of Putin's visit to Bethlehem for Christmas, and that an invitation was received and will be considered.