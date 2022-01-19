UrduPoint.com

Palestine supports Russia's proposal to convene at the earliest convenience a ministerial meeting of the Quartet on the Middle East in a fresh attempt to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told the UN Security Council on Wednesday

"We cannot but echo the call made by Russia to convene the Quartet at the ministerial level as soon as possible to mobilize efforts to get out from the current impasse," al-Maliki said.

