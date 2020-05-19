Palestine Believes Israel Annexation Imminent, to Discuss Response Tuesday- Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Palestinian leadership has no doubts that Israel is poised to implement its annexation plans with respect to the parts of the West Bank in the coming months and will discuss countermeasures at a meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told the UN General Assembly Palestinian Rights Committee.

"Even if the Israelis might postpone implementation until July or August, when the United States is approaching elections, we know for sure that [Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who declared yesterday in the Knesset he is going to annex, will implement it by July or by August," Shtayyeh said via videoconference on Monday.

In January, US President Donald Trump unveiled what he called was the deal of the century, a controversial peace plan that allows Israel to annex almost a third of the occupied West Bank and offers the Palestinians a distant and conditional prospect of a state with villages on the outskirts of Jerusalem as its capital.

The peace plan outraged the Palestinians who rejected it outright.

"The Palestinian leadership is going to meet tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. Palestine time. On the agenda of the Palestinian leadership... one single item which is what is it that we will do when it comes to this Israeli announcement and intention of annexation," Shtayyeh said. "We cannot stay silent on this issue the same way that we hope the international community doesn't stay silent."

Shtayyeh also said the international community has no excuse to remain silent now that the newly formed Israeli government has explicitly stated it will annex certain parts of Palestine."

"It's the moment of truth not only for us... but for the whole international community," Shtayyeh said.

The Palestinian Prime Minister urged the world to convene an international conference sponsored by the United Nations to resolve the Middle East conflict.